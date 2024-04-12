At these darshinis, customers can buy tokens to feed hungry in Bengaluru

A women’s forum is doing its bit to reduce hunger through an initiative that offers free food for the needy at select darshini outlets in Bengaluru. The initiative is called Thrupthi.

About a year old, it is operational at Mulbagal Dosa Vasavi Food Point in Malleswaram, S L V Coffee Corner in Shastri Nagar, and Kaapi Thindi in Banashankari 2nd Stage. The latter was added recently. Hotel Murthy Mess

in Chikkaballapur, 66 km from Bengaluru, is the fourth spot where the service is available.

The initiative allows customers of these outlets to buy food tokens for strangers. These tokens are pinned on a board. Those who cannot afford a meal can walk in and claim these tokens — no questions asked. It is available for both dine-in and takeaway. There is no cap on the number of

tokens one can avail of at once and tokens can be claimed any day.

The board is displayed next to the cash counter, facing the road for passersby to take notice. It has messages like ‘Uchita Aahara’ in

Kannada and ‘Free food’ in English.