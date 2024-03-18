Assault on Bengaluru shopkeeper over 'loud music' takes communal turn

Bengaluru: An attack on a shopkeeper in central Bengaluru on Sunday took a political and communal turn as the victim blamed the assault on his playing the Hanuman Chalisa.

While the BJP demanded action, the FIR filed by the police stated that the altercation occurred over "loud noise" on a portable speaker.

The Halasuru Gate police, which registered the case, arrested Suleman, Shah Nawaz and Rohit, all aged between 20 and 25, for assaulting Mukesh, 26, who runs Krishna Telecom at Siddanagalli on Jama Masjid Road in Cubbonpet, senior officers told DH.

Officials said six suspects, including the three arrested, approached the shopkeeper, Mukesh, between 6.20 pm and 7 pm and “argued with him over the loud sound and asked him to lower the volume on the portable speaker”.

An argument ensued between the suspects and the victim, which led to a melee. Unverified CCTV footage from the shop showed some of the suspects and the victim exchanging blows.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Halasuru Gate police station under IPC sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Suleman, Shah Nawaz, Rohit, Danish, Taruna and others have been named in the FIR.