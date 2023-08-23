Auto driver dies after suffering heart attack at wheel in Bengaluru

Chetan B C, Bengaluru, DHNS
A 53-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after suffering a heart attack while on duty on Tuesday.
Thimmesh, of Someshwara Layout in Bilekahalli in southern Bengaluru, experienced chest pain while driving the auto on Tuesday morning near 8th Main Road in Sampangiram Nagar, a police officer said, citing CCTV footage. He pulled over and rubbed his chest.
"At the same time, he took his phone and stepped out of the auto. He collapsed after walking barely 8-10 steps,” the officer said.
Passersby gathered around Thimmesh and tried to revive him. They rubbed his chest but he died by then, the officer added.
Thimmesh, originally from Mandya, had lived in Bengaluru with his family for decades.