<p>Bengaluru: A self-styled ayurvedic healer has been arrested for cheating a techie of Rs 48 lakh and administering concoctions for sexual health that damaged his kidneys, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Jnanabharathi police arrested Vijay Guruji, who allegedly made the techie buy herbal concoctions, including ‘Devaraj Booti’ and ‘Devaraj Rasabooti’, at exorbitant prices. The techie bought different doses at different times for a total of Rs 48 lakh, according to an FIR registered on November 22. </p>.Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 48 lakh in 'sexual wellness' treatment, suffers kidney damage.<p>Police are also looking for a medical shop owner who sold the concoctions to the 31-year-old Shivamogga native, who has been working in Bengaluru for three years and lives in Whitefield. </p>.<p>Despite consuming the costly medicines, there was no improvement in the victim’s sexual health. Medical tests instead showed kidney damage, which doctors attributed to the concoctions, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>Senior officers said police are withholding further information about ‘Guruji’ as the investigation is under way.</p>