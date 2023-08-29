Bengaluru cops bust gang that exploited e-commerce loopholes

Fraudsters are making a killing by exploiting loopholes in e-commerce businesses.
Police in northern Bengaluru have busted a 21-member gang that sent fake products to customers and profited from the refund policy.
Based in Surat, Mumbai and Bhopal, the fraudsters targeted customers in Bengaluru, who ordered jewellery and other products on Meesho through the cash-on-delivery (COD) option, senior officers said.
The scam is estimated at Rs 70 lakh, according to police.
Some of the fraudsters worked for DSPACE Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based firm that provides backend and delivery services to e-commerce companies. Using order details, they sent customers fake products from their warehouse in Surat before the company could send the actual items and pocketed the payment upon delivery.
The operation was so sophisticated that the fake order carried an invoice containing all details given by the customer.
The fraudsters procured the details about the order, arranged for a similar fake product and packed it by mentioning all the details noted in the order in a fake bill.
As soon as the fake order was delivered, fraudsters working at DSPACE Technologies tampered with order details to show that the actual product had been delivered.
In all cases, customers returned the fake products and claimed a refund, which DSPACE had to make. In some cases, Meesho penalised DSPACE for sending customers fake products, police officials said.
Police arrested the suspects under the IT Act and for cheating following a complaint from Deepika H, Director at DSPACE Technologies.
A spokesperson for Meesho declined to comment. When DH contacted Deepika for comment, she promised to get back but didn’t until press time.
In her complaint, Deepika accused two logistics companies of stealing its data and delivering fake products to customers.
Shivaprakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), told reporters on Monday that some DSPACE employees identified the COD orders, and stole data about the buyers and sellers.
According to the DCP, the gang delivered the fake products through third-party logistics companies. “They sent the fake products way before the actual orders reached the customer, and collected money,” he added.
A senior police officer said gang members working for DSPACE tampered with the company’s internal database to show that the order was “delivered” whenever the fake product reached the customer.
Police sweated it for six months to crack the case. They used the QR code pasted on the package of the fake product delivered to the customer to trace the gang. Police contacted the logistics firm that delivered the fake product, checked the payment details and traced the bank account where the money was transferred, an officer said.
Police first went to Surat and then to Bhopal, and made arrests there. Police have so far frozen Rs 19.45 lakh in bank balance and seized Rs 7.5 lakh in cash. Eleven mobile phones, three laptops and one hard disk were also confiscated.
Three suspects have obtained anticipatory bail.