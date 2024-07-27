Bangalore Golf Club suffers 'procedural' jolt over membership fee hike

Bengaluru: The recent decision of the Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) to increase the membership application fee by 400% has suffered a setback, with the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, Bengaluru, directing the club not to enforce last year’s October order.

The development is expected to provide temporary relief to many golf enthusiasts, who were compelled to pay Rs 5 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh, to remain in the membership queue.

In its order dated June 23, the statutory body noted that the BGC — which comes under its purview — had started collecting the revised fee from the prospective members without submitting the resolution to the society for endorsement.