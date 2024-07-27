Bangalore Golf Club suffers 'procedural' jolt over membership fee hike

Bengaluru: The recent decision of the Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) to increase the membership application fee by 400% has suffered a setback, with the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, Bengaluru, directing the club not to enforce last year’s October order.
The development is expected to provide temporary relief to many golf enthusiasts, who were compelled to pay Rs 5 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh, to remain in the membership queue.
In its order dated June 23, the statutory body noted that the BGC — which comes under its purview — had started collecting the revised fee from the prospective members without submitting the resolution to the society for endorsement.
Section 10 (2) of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960, mandates that any amendment to the rules and regulations of the club should be submitted to the registrar within 30 days of passing the resolution.
Noting that the BGC did not submit the resolution within 30 days, the deputy registrar observed at least three procedural lapses.
One, the resolution was not submitted for endorsement in time. Second, the BGC did not condone the delay in writing by paying the late fees. Third, there was no evidence of whether the resolution passed in the special general meeting was unanimous or by majority or through voice vote.
The deputy registrar conducted the probe following written complaints from about 30 to 40 golf enthusiasts who were waiting to become members of the club, but raised concerns about the sudden 400% increase in fee.
What can also be noted is that the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) has directed the Public Works Department — which is the landlord of the club on Sankey Road — to conduct a meeting of BGC members.
In his letter dated July 15, CM’s secretary LK Atheeq also asked the department to verify the possibility of revoking the decision of 400% hike.
Speaking to DH, the BGC management said the lapses were “technical’ in nature. They said the club has submitted the resolution to the statutory body by paying the condonement fee as prescribed in the act.
“We are awaiting a response from the deputy registrar,” a source privy to the development said, stating the BGC has not stopped the collection of the revised fee as there is no prohibition on the same.
Published 26 July 2024, 21:38 IST