Bangalore University embeds new software to detect plagiarism in PhD thesis

Bengaluru: From November, the Bangalore University (BU) has deployed the DrillBit software, recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC), to detect plagiarism in PhD thesis.
The university had deployed the anti-plagiarism software in 2015, but has switched to DrillBit for greater accuracy.
Recently, the varsity’s Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library in partnership with the UGC and INFLIBNET held a regional training on the software for its faculty. More than 90 librarians, PhD guides and other faculty from varsities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh participated in the training.
BR Radhakrishna, librarian and coordinator for the programme, said that BU follows the UGC regulation (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) passed in 2018.
Data from the university reveals that around 2,500 candidates are doing PhD and it awards more than 300 PhD degrees each year.
While demand for PhD degrees in science subjects are the highest, the varsity also finds widespread interest in PhDs in management subjects.