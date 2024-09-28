Bangalore University told to find alternative venue to hold meetings

Bengaluru: Eight years may have passed after its trifurcation, but the Bangalore University (BU) is yet to have its own dedicated meeting room on the Jnanabharathi campus.
In a major embarrassment to Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University (BCU) Vice-Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi told BU Vice-Chancellor Dr SM Jayakara during the August 1 Syndicate meeting that they should find alternative venues to hold their meetings.
Sources said the letter was sent in the midst of the meeting, which was being held at the Jnana Jyoti auditorium on the Central College campus. "We assumed the communication was due to the student protests from our university during the meeting, which caused disruption for BCU students and staff," said a BU official.
BCU officials clarified that at the time of the trifurcation, the government had mandated that each university establish its own auditorium, meeting rooms, and other facilities. Universities were allowed to use the Central College facilities only for five years. "Both BU and Bengaluru North University (BNU) continue to use the Central College auditorium and meeting rooms. They can still use the auditorium, but only by paying rent," the official said.
Responding to the situation, Lingaraja Gandhi explained that the communication was necessary because meetings of both universities were overlapping.
"Sometimes the meetings fall on the same dates, so I asked BU to make alternative arrangements," Gandhi said. He added that BNU has also been asked to vacate their space at the Central College premises due to BCU's growing student intake.
In response, BU sought assistance from the Karnataka State Higher Education Council for space to hold their syndicate meetings. The most recent meeting, on September 20, was held at the Council.
BU officials said renovation work at their administrative block would take another 15 to 20 days to complete. "The Kempegowda auditorium is still under construction and may take two more years. Once completed, we plan to hold the convocation ceremony at the Jnanabharati campus," said Dr Jayakara.
