Bangladeshi immigrants paid up to Rs 50K to illegally enter India: Police

Bengaluru: A police investigation into 25 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals raided in the city on Thursday revealed that they allegedly paid between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 to middlemen to illegally cross the border into India.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided six locations in the eastern, southeastern and Whitefield police divisions early on Thursday morning.
The group consisted of 24 men and one woman, who reportedly crossed the border with the assistance of two middlemen — one on the Bangladeshi side and one on the Indian side — who were paid separately. The amount paid varied based on the time of entry and the individual’s background, a well-placed source in the CCB told DH.
Once in India, the immigrants travelled by bus or train to eventually reach Bengaluru. Police suspect that many more illegal immigrants have entered India and dispersed into different states.
Some of the 25 individuals identified by the CCB have been living in Bengaluru for anywhere between 10 and 20 years.
They typically work as labourers and ragpickers, residing in shanties around Ramamurthy Nagar, Marathahalli, Bandepalya, Varthur, Bellandur and Hebbagodi. None possessed documents to prove Indian citizenship, the source added.
Criminal background
At least two of the immigrants were previously arrested for robbery but were released on bail. They presented fake documents to conceal their status as illegal immigrants, according to the source.
Police are also concerned about petty crimes involving illegal immigrants.
A senior police officer indicated that raids will continue to identify and take legal action against illegal immigrants.
Leads about these individuals primarily came from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which tracked expatriates overstaying their visas in India.
Information about people who entered India illegally through porous borders and moved to Bengaluru long ago was provided by decoys and police informants.
Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are tasked with monitoring new illegal immigrants, though identifying their whereabouts is challenging due to their frequent relocations, the officer added.
One DCP posted in the city mentioned that police are collaborating with NGOs to monitor and deter illegal immigrants while streamlining their surveillance processes.