Basavanna theme for Lalbagh flower show

Social reformer Basavanna, his legacy and his contribution to Kannada literature will be the focus of the 215th Republic Day Fruit and Flower Show at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. The biannual, 10-day exhibition which kicks off on January 18, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
In the glass house alone, a total of 13.5 lakh cut flowers and 9 lakh potted flowering plants will be used to create the arrangements depicting the theme, says M Jagadeesh, joint director, department of horticulture (parks and gardens). Counting other arrangements (in other part of Lalbagh), the estimated total is 30 lakh part-grown plants and cut flowers.
Basava, Basavanna or Basaveswara, a 12th century Bhakti poet and philosopher, is one of the most prominent names in Kannada literature. He was known to use his vachanas or poems to spread social messages that spoke against gender and social discrimination and superstitions. “Highlighting the life and work of Basavanna is necessary in today’s social and political climate. There’s a need to reiterate the values he espoused,” says Jagadeesh.
Philosophy and literature
Visitors will first encounter a bust of Basavanna on entering the glass house. A floral replica of the Anubhava Mantapa is one of the highlights. The Mantapa, set up in the 12th century by the poet, was a parliament of philosophers, saints, poets and thinkers with no restriction on gender, social background, or caste. It was initially presided over by Basavanna’s contemporary, poet Allama Prabhu. A modern version of the Mantapa is expected to come up at Bidar.
The floral representation of the proposed Mantapa will feature 1.5 lakh yellow, crimson and orange roses, 1.55 lakh yellow, pink and white chrysanthemums and 1.85 lakh pink gomphrena flowers. The flowers will be contrasted with podocarpus, cyprus and song of India leaves and asparagus. Constructed with an iron framework, 750 kilograms of wire mesh and floral foam, the arrangement is expected to be 34 ft wide and 30 ft tall.
Other poets
Other arrangements of interest include floral representations of Basavanna reciting verses to listeners and Basavanna’s Aikyamantapa (final resting place). In keeping with the theme ‘vachana sahitya’, statues of celebrated Kannada poets Akka Mahadevi, Ambigara Chowdaiya, Hadapada Appanna, Kumbara Gundanna, Akka Nagalambike and others will be installed and decorated with intricate floral arrangements. “Most of the plants were grown in Lalbagh. We procured saplings three to four months ago and have been nurturing them for the show,” reveals Jagadeesh.
Visitors can also look forward to pyramids made with potted chrysanthemums, double zinnias, poinsettia, red salvia, cymbidium orchids and anthuriums. Floral domes featuring calla lilies, carnations, orchids, gerberas and ginger lilies will be installed along the 40 pillars of the glass house. “We have also used imported orchids from the Netherlands, South America and Thailand. But a majority of the flowers are from within the state,” said Jagadeesh at a press conference on Tuesday.
With over 10 lakh visitors expected over 10 days, he urged the public to avoid using their own transport and to instead opt for the metro to avoid traffic gridlocks — something the city has been grappling with more than usual in recent months.