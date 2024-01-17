Basavanna theme for Lalbagh flower show

Visitors will first encounter a bust of Basavanna on entering the glass house. A floral replica of the Anubhava Mantapa is one of the highlights. The Mantapa, set up in the 12th century by the poet, was a parliament of philosophers, saints, poets and thinkers with no restriction on gender, social background, or caste. It was initially presided over by Basavanna’s contemporary, poet Allama Prabhu. A modern version of the Mantapa is expected to come up at Bidar.