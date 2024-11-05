BBMP begins work to link Mysuru Road with NICE Road Cloverleaf Junction   

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has begun redesigning the intersection near the Deepanjali Nagar metro station to provide direct connectivity to the NICE Road Cloverleaf Junction.</p><p>While the civic body aims to complete the redesign within a week, the access road is expected to face delays due to land acquisition challenges.</p><p>M Lokesh, BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects), said the civic body is working on its portion of the land in preparation for the NICE Road link from Mysuru Road (BHEL Junction). "The access road construction will be handled by NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise)," he added.</p>.Sakra Hospital Road to shut for traffic for 60 days from Nov 5.<p>Ashok Kheny, Managing Director of NICE, said the direct access from the cloverleaf junction at Outer Ring Road to Mysuru Road will span about a kilometre.“We already have 60% of the required land and are waiting for the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to hand over the remaining 400-metre stretch. Compensation for this land was paid around 10 years ago,” he told DH.</p>.<p>During his inspection earlier this year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar directed officials to establish this connectivity between Mysuru Road and NICE Road to help decongest the Outer Ring Road.</p>