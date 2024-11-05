Home
bengaluru

BBMP begins work to link Mysuru Road with NICE Road Cloverleaf Junction   

During his inspection earlier this year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar directed officials to establish this connectivity between Mysuru Road and NICE Road to help decongest the Outer Ring Road.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 20:50 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 20:50 IST
BengaluruNICE Road

