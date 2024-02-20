BBMP budget to focus on digitising records

This is the fourth budget to be presented by senior IAS officers in the absence of an elected council, whose term expired in September 2020. Engineers of different departments have been asked to suggest an action plan after consulting local legislators, it's learnt. "We had received close to 70,000 inputs under Brand Bengaluru. We will include them in the budget to the extent possible. The broader contours of the report will be submitted to the committee led by former chief secretary BS Patil," BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.