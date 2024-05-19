BBMP chief says multiple measures taken in city ahead of monsoon

Illegal felling of trees The BBMP has also filed two police complaints against a few residents in Sai Serenity Layout KR Puram for cutting down a tree in the area without the BBMP’s approval. The action was taken following complaints by other residents in the locality. While in one case a tree was cut down to half in another case in the same area the accused had drilled holes in the tree bark and poured in chemicals to harm the tree.