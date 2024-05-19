BBMP chief says multiple measures taken in city ahead of monsoon

Following the alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru that the city will receive heavy rains over the next few days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath assured the citizens that the civic body was ready to handle any heavy rains and outlined that multiple measures have been put in place to avoid any mishaps during rains.
From cleaning stormwater drains to removing vulnerable trees, the BBMP has constituted teams to take up various activities. “We are working closely along with BWSSB and Bescom to ensure the stormwater drains are not blocked by construction debris. We are also clearing plastic and other solid waste that could have been accumulated in the drains,” he said.
Over the last week, BBMP has also trimmed down 800 precarious tree branches and cut down close to 300 vulnerable trees to prevent mishaps during the rains and winds.
To ensure rainwater does not breach dangerous levels, at crucial flood-prone points, the civic body has prepared motors and pumps to drain out water. This will prevent waterlogging and entry of water into houses in low-lying areas. The BBMP has also directed the BWSSB to remove any pipelines that have been put into the Storm Water Drains to ensure there is a free flow of rainwater.
Illegal felling of trees The BBMP has also filed two police complaints against a few residents in Sai Serenity Layout KR Puram for cutting down a tree in the area without the BBMP’s approval. The action was taken following complaints by other residents in the locality. While in one case a tree was cut down to half in another case in the same area the accused had drilled holes in the tree bark and poured in chemicals to harm the tree.
Published 18 May 2024, 22:19 IST