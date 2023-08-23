Home
BBMP clears Rs 25-lakh bills, total processing hits Rs 42 cr

The BBMP Working Contractors' Association has been pressuring the government to clear the bills, saying that the contractors are facing financial hardship.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 21:29 IST

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday said the civic body has cleared bills worth Rs 25 lakh, amounting to a total clearance of Rs 42 crore.

"The payments pertaining to all other works will be made only after the special investigation committee (SIT) completes its inquiry," he said. 

The association said that the BBMP owes over Rs 5,500 crore to the contractors.

The association said that the BBMP owes over Rs 5,500 crore to the contractors. 

Association president KT Manjunath said the BBMP has stopped releasing payments since July 18. "The commissioner is referring to developments that are a month old. No payments have been made after the government announced an SIT probe into the BBMP works," he said. 

(Published 22 August 2023, 21:29 IST)
