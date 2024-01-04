BBMP drops plans to buy mechanical sweepers due to setbacks, conflicts   

Out of the Rs 307 crore, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) received Rs 51 crore for various pollution-reducing measures in the city. The board spent the money on procuring emission monitoring devices for Rs 19.75 crore, greening industrial areas for Rs 5 crore, and procuring patrolling vehicles for Rs 2.40 crore, among other things. The pollution controlling body also plans to set up a command-and-control centre at Rs 6.81 crore.