BBMP files 12 FIRs against illegal hoardings  

The civic body shared this data a day after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar instructed officials to take stringent action against illegal advertisements.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 22:03 IST
Bengaluru: The BBMP has lodged 27 police complaints against illegal hoardings that have proliferated in the city despite a ban.

The police have registered 12 FIRs for further investigation.

The civic body shared this data a day after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar instructed officials to take stringent action against illegal advertisements.

Officials reported that they have removed 1,259 flex boards, banners, LED boards, and hoardings that were put up without permission.

The BBMP has asked citizens to share photographs of illegal hoardings by sending them to 9480683939 or calling the helpline at 1533.

Published 12 June 2024, 22:03 IST
BengaluruBBMP

