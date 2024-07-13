BBMP ignores rain to asphalt Jayanagar roads; experts question durability

“When there was ample time to asphalt the roads between December and May, what is the need to undertake such works during the rainy season? The BBMP does not realise the value of money as it is paid in the form of property tax. This is not the way to spend public resources,” said Manjunath P, a resident of Jayanagar 1st Block. He also noted that the civic body dismantled a concrete road in Siddapura without following norms.