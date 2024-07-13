BBMP ignores rain to asphalt Jayanagar roads; experts question durability

Bengaluru: Despite rains being the biggest enemy of hot mix bitumen, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has continued asphalting roads even during the monsoon season.
Experts advise against such practices, as roads paved during rainy days do not last long.
Earlier this week, the BBMP asphalted at least five neighbourhood roads, including 10th C Main Road, 2nd Cross, and 3rd near Ashoka Pillar, as well as the surrounding roads of the BBMP’s South office.
Hours after the resurfacing was completed, a heavy downpour occurred, leaving no place for the water to flow smoothly.
Residents pointed out that there was no urgency in asphalting these roads, as they were relatively in a good condition.
They urged the BBMP to implement a rule prohibiting asphalting during the four months of the monsoon season.
“When there was ample time to asphalt the roads between December and May, what is the need to undertake such works during the rainy season? The BBMP does not realise the value of money as it is paid in the form of property tax. This is not the way to spend public resources,” said Manjunath P, a resident of Jayanagar 1st Block. He also noted that the civic body dismantled a concrete road in Siddapura without following norms.
BBMP’s engineer-in-chief BS Prahlad stated that their primary focus has been on filling potholes, as the monsoon season is not ideal for asphalting.
“We did have a clause in the past prohibiting asphalting for four months. Now, it is allowed if the executive engineers approve it based on weather conditions,” he said.
