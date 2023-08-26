BBMP lab blaze: Two of the nine victims critical

Two of the nine people who suffered injuries in the fire accident in the BBMP’s quality control lab on August 11 are critical, an update from Victoria Hospital has said.
The hospital noted in its update that Shivakumar, 45, had been shifted to Apollo Hospital and put on ventilator support on August 21. Besides extensive lung injury, Shivakumar has acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and septic shock.
Jyothi, 26, who suffered 28% burns, has mild ARDS with sepsis and is critical, but stable with medical intervention. She was shifted to Apollo Hospital on August 24.
Six other victims of the fire accident are stable with normal vitals. Kiran, 37, who has been on dialysis, is in the trauma care centre ward. He has high serum creatinine (to check kidney functioning), but is stable.