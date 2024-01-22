BBMP officials on radar for not paying Rs 397-cr cess to library dept

Bengaluru: The legislature committee has demanded action against the BBMP chief commissioners responsible for not paying a total of Rs 397 crore it collected as library cess to the department concerned.
The letter also reminds the assurance given by the Bengaluru development minister to ensure the dues are cleared.
In a reply, the BBMP shared the names of 14 chief commissioners, from Dr S Subramanya to Gaurav Gupta, who held the top post during which period the library cess was not released to the department.
The civic body has assured that the Rs 397.37 crore would be released to the library department in the next four financial years.
"A bank account has been opened in a nationalised bank. The payment would be released in four parts," the letter states.
It pointed out that factors like payment to contractors, clearing of loans and providing infrastructure to schools led to the delay in clearing library cess.
About 6% of the property tax that the BBMP collects goes to the library department as library cess and 3% is set aside as beggary cess.