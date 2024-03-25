BBMP rubbishes claim of property tax hike from April 1  

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday rubbished rumours that the new guidance value-based property tax computation system will come into effect on April 1.
In a clarification issued — after videos on several social media handles claimed that property tax would go up by three to five times in the next financial year — the civic body insisted that the tax system fixed seven years ago will remain.
It specifically referred to an Instagram video posted by one Anurag Singh.
The viral videos on social media claiming a steep hike in property taxes are untrue, the civic body said, assuring panicked citizens that it would follow the system in place since 2016. It said it has written to the Bengaluru city police commissioner to ensure the videos are withdrawn.
(Published 24 March 2024, 20:17 IST)