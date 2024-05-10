BBMP schools record 68.73% pass percentage in SSLC exams

Bengaluru: Schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have recorded a pass percentage of 68.73 per cent in the SSLC examination, according to the results announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board on Thursday.

A total of 2,502 students from 33 high schools run by the civic body took the exam, with 1,721 students passing.

The BBMP Girls' High School in Mathikere recorded the highest pass percentage at 92.78 per cent, followed by Byraweshwara High School at 91.98 per cent. Of the 1,721 students who passed, 66 scored 85 per cent or more.