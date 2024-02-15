BBMP shuts down Rockline Mall over property tax dues since 2011

Bengaluru: Going hard on property tax defaulters, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed down the Rockline Mall in Dasarahalli on Wednesday. The BBMP officials revealed that the mall owners had failed to pay property tax since the mall’s inauguration in 2011. The dues have grown over the years and the mall now owes close to Rs 11.51 crore in property taxes, the BBMP officials said. “Even if they had made partial payments, the dues would have been lesser. However, they have not made any payment towards property tax, and the dues along with the interest has grown up to Rs 11.51 crore,” a senior BBMP official from Dasarahalli zone said.