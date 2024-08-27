BBMP, state health department install 120 ovitraps in Gopalpura

These ovitraps are fixed in 25-foot distances to control the spread of dengue, Zika virus and malaria in the area. New ovitraps will replace the ones installed on Monday after four weeks, as a part of the department’s two-month study. The pot-shaped ovitraps or bio ecotraps will be filled with water and a pesticide named Pyriproxyfen that will attract Aedes mosquitoes to lay their eggs and then kill both the adult mosquitoes and the eggs.