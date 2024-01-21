BBMP to dig at least 1,000 percolation pits across 115 parks

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is aiming to dig at least 1,000 percolation pits across 115 parks in the city within the next monsoons. The groundwater levels across the city have plummeted owing to the poor monsoons this year and as a result, many of the borewells in the city have dried up. While the reservoir levels are going down by the day, the borewells in the city have also dried up and experts have pointed out that the city’s failure to make the best use of the little rain it received had made the situation worse.