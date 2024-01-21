BBMP to dig at least 1,000 percolation pits across 115 parks

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is aiming to dig at least 1,000 percolation pits across 115 parks in the city within the next monsoons. The groundwater levels across the city have plummeted owing to the poor monsoons this year and as a result, many of the borewells in the city have dried up. While the reservoir levels are going down by the day, the borewells in the city have also dried up and experts have pointed out that the city’s failure to make the best use of the little rain it received had made the situation worse.
“To improve the groundwater levels, it is important to catch the rain. Percolation pits will help improve the groundwater levels significantly and this could provide some relief for the water crisis the city might face. We need to dig more such structures to facilitate percolation,” said Vishwanath S, a Water conservation expert.
The parks and locations were identified after a detailed study and survey of the areas. “We have conducted a survey and based on the topography and water movement, we have identified the most suitable locations for the pits,” said M R Chandrashekar, Deputy Director, Horticulture (BBMP).
Over the last few years, many non-profit organisations and a few government agencies have taken the initiative to dig up percolation wells and over two lakh such wells have been dug up across the city. In Lalbagh, where close to 300 percolation wells have been dug, the groundwater level is said to have come up by nearly 10 feet.
While on one hand, the percolation wells help improve the groundwater levels, on the other hand, it also helps prevent flooding, explained Sriram Ananthanarayanan, Director (Projects), United Way Of Bengaluru, a non-profit organisation that has helped set up close to 4,000 percolation pits in the city.
“It is critical that we identify open areas to ensure that the runoff water is captured. We have taken up a contour survey across the city to identify such strategic spots. Capturing the runoff water will also help prevent floods,” he said.
Each percolation well could cost close to Rs 40,000 and will help catch close to 1.24 lakh litres of water annually. The BBMP has tied up with non-profit organisations to utilise the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds available.