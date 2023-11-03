BBMP to revalidate 455 DRCs worth over Rs 2,000 crore

Bengaluru: In a move that could earn both bouquets and brickbats, the BBMP is planning to unlock over 455 development rights certificates (DRCs) that were unutilised for the last eight years owing to change of government policy. Now, the civic body wants to revalidate these DRCs – which are easily valued at over Rs 2,000 crore – as per the existing rules. Some suspect the move could fuel corruption. Widely known as the transferable development rights (TDR) scheme, the DRCs are issued by the BBMP or the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to the owner for parting with his or her property for a public purpose, mainly the widening of roads. The DRCs, which are two times the property value, are bought by the developers for building additional floors or regularizing existing ones.