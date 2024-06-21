BBMP to spend Rs 18 cr to refurbish 20 major junctions in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The BBMP will undertake improvement works at 20 junctions at a cost of Rs 18 crore.
Funded by the 15th Finance Commission, the project aims to improve air quality in Bengaluru and enhance the safety of pedestrians and vehicle users. Last year, the civic body developed 75 junctions.
The improvement work will include design changes, landscaping, pedestrian crossings, and traffic calming measures.
The 20 junctions are: Tagore Circle, Subramanyapura Road, TC Palya Main Road (bridge), Dairy Circle, Mehkri Circle, CNR Rao Underpass, Madhavan Circle, Narayanaswamy Mudaliar Circle, Ulsoor (Prof Venkatachalam Circle), Madras Sappers Junction, D Bhaskaran Road Junction, Jnanabharathi Junction, Nagarbhavi 12th Block Bus Stop, Nanjappa Junction, Iblur Lake Junction, Konanakunte Cross, TC Palya Junction, Jedi Mara, SP Road, and Sangolli Rayanna.
Bengaluru has about 400 signalised intersections and close to 1,000 unmanned signals.
Published 20 June 2024, 21:32 IST