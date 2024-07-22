BBMP tweaks estate policy; upfront deposit is new

Bengaluru: The state government has notified Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (estate management) Rules 2024 for the purpose of streamlining about 7,000 properties the civic body owns in the city. Besides distributing responsibilities, the bye law has insisted that the civic body must collect upfront deposit along with the monthly rents from the property it leases to private persons.
As per the bye law, the BBMP can lease its immovable properties at the minimum reserved one time deposit to the government undertakings or non-profit organisations that run old, destitute or differently-abled persons, religious purposes or any category with prior approval of the government.
While the BBMP's standing committee has powers to enter into a lease agreement for a period of five years, the council has been given the power to lease properties for a term of more than five years but not exceeding fifteen years. Lease agreements beyond fifteen years and up to 30 years require approval of the state government.
The bye law has also given one extension of a lease once the existing one expires.
The BBMP also powers to lease its properties through public auction, provided the civic body collects an interest-free deposit from the bid winner along with monthly rents. "The One Time Deposit (OTD) is refundable to the lessee, without any interest, after the vacation of the property."
As per the rules, a single eligible bidder can bid for as many immovable properties but sub-letting is not permitted. The rules also prescribe minimum reserved price for one time deposit.
Published 22 July 2024, 16:45 IST