BBMP tweaks estate policy; upfront deposit is new

While the BBMP's standing committee has powers to enter into a lease agreement for a period of five years, the council has been given the power to lease properties for a term of more than five years but not exceeding fifteen years. Lease agreements beyond fifteen years and up to 30 years require approval of the state government.

The bye law has also given one extension of a lease once the existing one expires.

The BBMP also powers to lease its properties through public auction, provided the civic body collects an interest-free deposit from the bid winner along with monthly rents. "The One Time Deposit (OTD) is refundable to the lessee, without any interest, after the vacation of the property."

As per the rules, a single eligible bidder can bid for as many immovable properties but sub-letting is not permitted. The rules also prescribe minimum reserved price for one time deposit.