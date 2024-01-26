BBMP wants bulk waste generators to register in 30 days

Bengaluru: All residential and commercial units — which generate over 100 kg of solid waste a day or spread over a plot area of 5,000 square metres plot area — have been directed to register with the BBMP in 30 days.
The order applies to commercial and institutional bulk waste generators.
In a press release, the BBMP said that the bulk waste generators must download the e-stamp paper (Rs 100) from its official website, feed the details and submit the application by attaching it with the notarised certificate or affidavit.
Officials said the order was issued as they do not have an idea of the total quantity of waste produced by bulk generators.
The officials also want to know the place where the waste produced by large buildings is sent. This is to understand whether it gets mixed with the waste collected by ward-level service providers.
The address to which the application needs to be sent is Chief Manager (Tech), Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, #30/1, 1st Floor, UNI Building, Thimmaiah Road, Miller’s Tank Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar.