Bengaluru City University provides opportunity for non-NEP batch students to clear arrears

Bengaluru: In a first in the state, the Bengaluru City University (BCU) has provided an opportunity for undergraduate students under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to clear their backlogs.
Considering the demand from the student community, the university has taken a decision under a one-time measure and allowed students who were admitted prior to the National Education Policy (NEP) batch to clear their arrears. This will be applicable only for undergraduate courses.
Odd & even semester
Anand Kumar CS, Registrar Evaluation, BCU, said that this will be applicable for both odd and even semester students. "All one to six semester students can avail the chance. These non-NEP batch students have already passed out, but considering the demand, we have taken the decision to provide them an opportunity."
This will be beneficial to at least 40,000 students, according to data from the university.
Earlier, these students had to wait for a year to take supplementary exams. "There was no provision for even semester students to take up exams during the odd semesters. Here there is no such bar and it is applicable to all semesters," Anand said.
The examination is likely to be held end of December.