Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA chief directs authorities to speed up work in KG Layout


Last Updated 09 January 2024, 21:08 IST

Bengaluru, DHNS

Bengaluru: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner N Jayaram has directed the authorities to expedite the work on asphalting roads in a few parts of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

Jayaram, who held a surprise inspection of the layout on Tuesday, asked the officials to finish the tender process for asphalting blocks five, six, and seven of the layout at the earliest.

According to a statement by BDA, the commissioner held a meeting with the land owners in Kannalli and Kenchanpur villages, to convince them to allow the BDA to go ahead with the construction of roads in those parts of the layout.

Last week, Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar sought an inspection in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumer to ascertain the progress on providing basic amenities for the site allottees.

In a letter, Suresh Kumar opined that the government had presented false information to the legislative assembly on the progress of works in the layout. In the recently concluded assembly session in Belagavi, the government said that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had completed basic works such as water supply and underground drainage, roads (except tarring), and electrical connections at the layout. 

(Published 09 January 2024, 21:08 IST)
BengaluruBDAKG Layout

