BDA chief directs authorities to speed up work in KG Layout

According to a statement by BDA, the commissioner held a meeting with the land owners in Kannalli and Kenchanpur villages, to convince them to allow the BDA to go ahead with the construction of roads in those parts of the layout.



Last week, Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar sought an inspection in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumer to ascertain the progress on providing basic amenities for the site allottees.