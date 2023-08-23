BDA issues notice to Cosmopolitan Club on lease violation

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Cosmopolitan Club in Jayanagar, following complaints that it violated the lease conditions.
The authority has also tasked two South Zone officers (executive engineer and revenue officer) to conduct an inquiry and submit the report in two days.
In a complaint, the Bengaluru Citizens Rights Struggle Committee had stated that the club had stopped providing free mid-day meals to the poor as prescribed in the lease condition. Citing its social services, the club had reduced the lease amount for 30 years from Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 40 lakh.
The BDA, in its letter to the secretary of the club, has sought an explanation in seven days.
Speaking to DH, club's president ANK Raju, admitted that the mid-day meal programme was discontinued on August 1. "This was the collective decision of the board," he said and added he was against the decision.