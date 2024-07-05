BDA recovers encroached land in BTM Layout worth Rs 8 crore

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday reclaimed approximately 4,435 square feet of land, valued at Rs 8 crore, in BTM Layout 2nd Stage.
The land, located in survey numbers 56/1 and 172/3 of Bilekahalli village, Begur hobli, Bangalore South taluk, had been encroached upon with unauthorised sheds and a compound wall.
During the operation, BDA officials demolished the illegal structures, with support from the local police, marking a successful recovery effort.
Published 04 July 2024, 19:38 IST