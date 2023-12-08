BDA yet to reclaim land in Banaswadi acquired 40 yrs ago

Despite favourable court orders, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is yet to take custody of 7,000 square feet of land it acquired almost 40 years ago.
Notably, the BBMP has issued khata in the name of private individuals, although the land was acquired by the BDA for the formation of HRBR Layout in 1980.
Some alleged that a retired IAS officer is protecting the land owner even after the court passed orders in favour of the BDA in 1984. The Karnataka High Court, too, had rejected the appeal in 1995, stating that the land owner was compensated for parting with his property, situated in survey numbers 260 and 261 of Banaswadi village.
Documents show that the land owner sold 6.5 guntas of land and the sale deed was registered in the sub-register office of KR Puram in 1995.
In 2014, the BDA’s executive engineer (North Division) wrote to the BBMP’s assistant revenue officer, saying the said land was not acquired by the BDA. Based on his letter, the BBMP issued a khata certificate in the name of private individuals.
After a complaint was lodged against the shoddy transactions, BDA Commissioner N Jayaram said the authority would look into the matter and ensure the land is recovered at the earliest.