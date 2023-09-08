Bengalureans race against technology to grab India-Pak World Cup tickets

The exclusive sale of India-Pakistan match tickets went live on September 3. Since rumours were thick that tech-savvy fans and hackers were employing bots, a strategy was needed. “This time, some fans from Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi formed a WhatsApp group to plan how we could be quicker,” Nivedith adds. Nivedith and fellow blogger Hrish Thota were in the group. “We opened the website 10-15 minutes prior and registered our details. Then we pasted the URL of the booking page in an incognito window to save a few seconds. I had also saved my payment details and address (for home delivery of tickets) in advance,” recalls Hrish. But not everyone was lucky. “There were more than 30 people in the group. Only six of us got tickets,” says Nivedith.