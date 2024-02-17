Bengaluru 2040 Summit Live: Improving metro, focusing on satellite towns ways to ease traffic woes, says DKS

Sitaraman Shankar, CEO, TPML & Editor, Deccan Herald started the event by cementing why the city is more than a pensioner's paradise lost. He also shared some quick facts about Bengaluru.

- The city quadrupled in size over a three-decade period starting 1979 and an economic boom resulted in encroachments on water bodies and building over drainage.

- Only 20 out of 204 lakes in the city are free of encroachment now. Concrete covers more than 80% of Bengaluru compared with 8% fifty years ago.

- 1,500 vehicles will be added to its roads today, when you are here (while the 38 trees are being cut) -- or at least that's the average over the past decade. There's almost one vehicle per head in the city.

- To continue a litany of complaints, there is no city master plan, no elected local corporation since 2019 and not one km out of the 11,280 across the city that is pothole or problem free.

On the flipside, Bengaluru remains a 'city of ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship, of more greenery than many others, of great food and sport, and of weather to die for.'

- This is a city with a GDP of $110 billion, the same as Belgium, and a population similar to a small European country. By Indian standards, it is a rich city.

- 15% of the state's population drives 40% of state GDP, which is why it is a magnet for people from all parts.

- The city accounts for 40% of India's unicorns, and there are parts of the city you can't navigate without bumping into a billionaire.

- The cultural scene is vibrant, Bengaluru can lay claim to be the future food capital of India, and it produces brilliant sportspeople on a routine basis.