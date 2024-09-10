Bengaluru: 50 days on, no end in sight for construction firm's labour dispute woes

Bengaluru: Construction materials firm Prism Johnson is locked in a labour dispute with scores of workers protesting for over 50 days outside its now-closed branches at Yelahanka and Electronics City demanding reinstatement of jobs.
On July 19, night-shift employees at the company's two ready-mix concrete manufacturing units left after finishing duty around 4.30 am. Their day-shift colleagues, who came to work at 8 am, were shocked to see that the factories were shut.
As a result, 109 employees (63 permanent and 46 contractual) instantly lost their jobs. The company said it had to close its facilities after incurring a loss of Rs 14.97 crore from 2021-24 due to adverse market conditions, lack of demand, high production costs and severe competition.
Workers, registered under the Karnataka General Labour Union (KGLU), say that the closure compensation provided was grossly inadequate for their decades-long service.
"Each month, I spend Rs 5,000 for my mother's heart treatment. My Blood Pressure and children's school expenses demand another Rs 10,000. How do we manage a living without a job," asks Dhananjay (43) from Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural district.
Mahesh T M, the zonal head of human resources at the company, said the full and final settlement was done and cheques were couriered to each employee. Noting that they have not illegally terminated employees, Mahesh said some workers have already deposited the cheques to their respective bank accounts.
A senior official of the Labour Department told DH that he has asked the management to either take the labourers back, provide employment wherever production was continuing or discuss with the union. "However, the management wasn't keen on proceeding with the talks. The matter is pending before the Additional Labour Commissioner (ADLC)," he said.
Both parties will meet the ADLC on September 18.
Published 10 September 2024, 14:28 IST