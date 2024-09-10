Bengaluru: 50 days on, no end in sight for construction firm's labour dispute woes

Bengaluru: Construction materials firm Prism Johnson is locked in a labour dispute with scores of workers protesting for over 50 days outside its now-closed branches at Yelahanka and Electronics City demanding reinstatement of jobs.

On July 19, night-shift employees at the company's two ready-mix concrete manufacturing units left after finishing duty around 4.30 am. Their day-shift colleagues, who came to work at 8 am, were shocked to see that the factories were shut.

As a result, 109 employees (63 permanent and 46 contractual) instantly lost their jobs. The company said it had to close its facilities after incurring a loss of Rs 14.97 crore from 2021-24 due to adverse market conditions, lack of demand, high production costs and severe competition.

Workers, registered under the Karnataka General Labour Union (KGLU), say that the closure compensation provided was grossly inadequate for their decades-long service.