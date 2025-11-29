<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to get a new air traffic control (ATC) tower in 2027 to handle the airport’s growing traffic. </p>.<p>Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, issued a tender for the same earlier this week. BIAL has invited expressions of interest for design and development</p>.<p>The existing ATC tower has been operational since the airport was established in 2008. “The existing tower has got old. It requires maintenance, and to do so, it will need to be shut down. So, the new structure is necessary. We’re expecting it to be completed in the next two years,” shared a reliable source. BIAL will construct the new tower for the Airports Authority of India, which manages the ATC. </p>.<p>The upgraded tower is expected to enhance operational safety and improve weather adaptability. </p>.<p>The new tower is aimed at accommodating facilities for future requirements as airport operations expand - with projects such as the second phase of Terminal 2 and third terminal. KIA is currently the busiest airport in South India. </p>