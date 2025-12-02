<p>Bengaluru: Starting December 8, Bengaluru's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru%20airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA) will start levying entry fees for all vehicles staying beyond the designated free usage limit. </p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bangalore</a> International Airport Limited (BIAL), all private cars (white board) will get eight minutes of free usage in the designated arrival pick-up zone in both Terminals 1 and 2. Beyond this, cars will be charged Rs 150 for 8-13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13-18 minutes. Any vehicle overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, and applicable fines and towing charges will be levied. </p>.<p>All commercial vehicles, including yellow-board taxis and electric cabs, are required to wait for passengers only at the designated parking zones. They will be allowed free parking for the first 10 minutes. Commercial vehicles arriving at Terminal 1 should proceed to the P4 and P3 parking zones, while those serving Terminal 2 are directed to the P2 parking zone. </p><p>All white-board vehicles are classified as private vehicles, and all yellow-board, EV commercial vehicles and self-drive yellow-board vehicles are classified as commercial vehicles.</p><p>The fees will not apply to cabs and private vehicles dropping off passengers at the departure gates.</p><p>These "enhanced pickup measures, BIAL said, are aimed at streamlining passenger movement, reducing congestion and improving safety, discipline and overall convenience at arrival areas. </p>.<p>The airport, India's third-largest, serves approximately 1.3 lakh passengers daily on average. </p><p>According to BIAL, with roughly 1 lakh vehicles traversing the airport's road network, there's "significant" strain on its landside facilities, particularly the kerbside (drop-off and pick-up lanes) in front of the terminals. </p><p>"Prolonged waiting by private cars and cabs creates artificial congestion, hindering traffic flow and inconveniencing passengers and drivers. To address this and to improve the passenger experience, BIAL is introducing a lane segregation system to enforce discipline, prevent unauthorised parking, and reduce dwell times. This will ease kerbside congestion and deter misuse of the pick-up zone in front of the terminals," it explained.</p><p>In recent months, BIAL statement said, the airport has observed increasing instances of halts by unauthorised cabs, vehicles waiting outside arrival gates and exit ramps or engaging in roadside pick-ups. These behaviours often result in crowding, passenger inconvenience and avoidable delays, while also posing safety risks and disrupting traffic flow. To ensure a smoother, and passenger-friendly experience, travellers and cab operators are encouraged to use only designated pick-up points and authorised aggregators such as Airport Taxi, Uber, Ola, Quick Ride, OHM electric cabs, and WTI cabs. Any deviation, including halting in unauthorised areas, blocking lanes, or overstaying beyond the permitted waiting duration, will attract fines, applicable to both cab operators and individuals found in violation. </p><p>Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said in a statement, “With passenger traffic continuing to rise, especially during the travel season, it becomes essential to maintain discipline at pick-up zones, not as enforcement, but as a way to protect travellers, ensure orderly movement, and strengthen trust in the system. When passengers and cab operators follow the designated process, the experience becomes quicker, safer and more convenient for everyone involved. We look forward to the support of all stakeholders in making the airport experience seamless and well organised.”</p><p>In May 2024, BIAL had imposed similar fees for private and commercial vehicles entering the arrival areas but suspended them following an outrage from cab drivers, who had called it "daylight robbery". Passengers had feared it would make traveling out of the airport "more expensive." </p><p>Back then, under the "stay and overstay" system, private vehicles were allowed free access for the first seven minutes. Beyond this, drivers were asked to pay Rs 150 for staying beyond seven minutes and up to 14 minutes. The entry fees for commercial vehicles for the first seven minutes and the 7-14 minute period were Rs 150 and Rs 300, respectively. BIAL had also announced entry fees for buses (Rs 600) and Tempo Travellers (Rs 300). Rs 600 was the fee for the loss of a ticket.</p><p>A BIAL spokesperson said that unlike the last time, the free usage limit had been increased (from seven to eight minutes) and "sufficient" time was being given so that users could plan in advance.</p>