Bengaluru airport tops in perishable exports from India for fourth year

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport here said on Thursday it continues to serve as the number one airport in India for exporting perishables for the fourth consecutive year.

The airport recorded a total perishable cargo tonnage of 63,188 metric tons in 2023-24, an 18 per cent growth compared to the previous financial year, according to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which owns and operates it.