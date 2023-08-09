Bengaluru apartment complex fined Rs 15,000 for not sorting waste

The apartment building in question is Nanjundeshwara Residency, located in BHEL Layout (Ward 160). There are around 25 flats in it, officials said.

When the auto tipper arrived at the apartment complex to pick up waste, loaders found all types of waste dumped in the containers without segregating them. What irked them the most was to see used diapers, pads and sanitary napkins in these containers along with dry and wet waste. Refusing to pick up the mixed waste, BBMP workers alerted the marshals, junior health inspectors and the engineers from the solid waste management department.

There was a brief argument between the residents and the BBMP staff when officers slapped a penalty of Rs 15,000. One of the residents, who picked up the fight initially, apologised and agreed to pay the fine.

BBMP officials said the penalty was levied as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and the BBMP Bylaws, which mandate the segregation of dry, wet waste and sanitary waste separately. Officials also displayed a notice on the apartment block, urging the residents to segregate the waste henceforth.

Later in the day, a BBMP engineer lodged a complaint with the RR Nagar police against a resident of the apartment complex for abusing one of the marshals and not allowing him to discharge his duties.