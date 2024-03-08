Bengaluru apartment owners struggle as water crisis leaves them high and dry

While the ongoing water crisis threatens to leave the city parched, Bengalurueans are also struggling with their daily routines as they strive to make the most of the limited resources available.

Nanda Khattri, a house help who lives in a rented room in Begur road, says that she gets access to water once a day at 8 pm when she and her neighbours make sure to fill all their buckets and utensils.

“There are 22 rooms in total. Till a month back we would get water all day long. But since the past few days, it has happened twice or thrice when I did not get access to water even once a day,” Khattri told DH.

While Nanda and her neighbours buy drinking water from outside, for bathing and daily chores, they have to wait with bated breath hoping to get water in their taps at least once a day.

Walking distance from her house is an apartment called Salarpuria Sattva Greenage, which has over 1600 flats.

The apartment complex has amenities like swimming pools, a gym, sports facilities, cafes, departmental stores, hospitals, and multiple common toilets. However, to minimise the wastage of water, its association has decided to close all the common washrooms barring one and has shut down the gym, pool and cafes.

In terms of reserve water, each of the ten blocks in the complex has its own water storage, and even though on an average there is about 20 per cent water left in these reserves, Nishant Dayal, president of the Greenage Owners Association, believes that they can’t take any chance because when it comes to water, it is “better safe than sorry.”

While curtailing the use of water in common facilities is in the hands of the association, Dayal trusts the residents to use water mindfully at home as it becomes “impossible” to police personal usage.

Nanda, who works in three houses in this complex, testifies the change in the attitude of the residents: “All three of the houses that I work in have asked me to use water with caution. While washing utensils, I do not leave the tap running anymore.”

While residents in apartments are trying to chalk down a feasible plan of action to stay afloat in the crisis, those living as paying guests have also experienced significant changes in the past few months.

25-year-old Deepika who stays in a PG in Pattanagere says that water is available to them only for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. However, that too comes at a cost.

“They have charged Rs 1,000 extra from each resident to pay for the tanker."

Deepika noted that earlier the water from their borewell would be sufficient, and even if it wasn't, tankers were easily available.

"During the weekdays the crisis does not affect me much since I go to the office early in the morning. However, on weekends, I have to order drinking water from delivery apps.”

Echoing similar sentiments on overpaying for water, Dayal shared that they had to massively negotiate to avoid paying exorbitant amounts of money to tankers.

A water tanker survey conducted by the Federation of apartment and villa associations in Bengaluru had suggested that there was a 30 per cent-200 per cent escalation in costs of water tankers (different levels of escalation in different areas) two to three weeks back.

Nearly 1,300 associations and about three lakh households fall under the umbrella of this federation.