Bengaluru: Auto drivers in the city running emotional scams? Reddit says so

The user says, "Happened with me 4 times in the last 1 month. You board an auto and suddenly the auto-driver starts crying and saying things like 'My wife is in the hospital and I don't have money for treatment', 'My wife is having twins and we don't have money to raise them', 'My mother is dying in hospital and I don't have money to treat her'.

I gave money the 1st time, but the next time it happened with me in a different ride, I got suspicious. These shitty auto-drivers have started playing to the emotional weakness of outsiders to tap any opportunity to make extra money.

The sad part is that they are actually reducing people's trust on folks who are genuinely in need."