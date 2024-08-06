Bengaluru-based Pixxel launches platform for simplified, intuitive analysis of satellite data

Bengaluru: Space data company Pixxel on Tuesday announced the launch of Aurora, an Earth Observation (EO) studio developed in-house by the company.

Pixxel, which works with hyperspectral earth imaging technology, is pitching Aurora as a platform that offers an intuitive analysis of satellite imagery. Aurora can redefine how remote sensing user groups access, interpret, and leverage EO data, the Bengaluru-based company said.

The platform comes with an archive of open-source and commercial remote sensing datasets and is expected to integrate with Pixxel’s hyperspectral imagery by the end of 2024. With its ready-to-use models, Aurora enables users to visualise and compare different satellite imageries, customise workflows, and implement analytical models.