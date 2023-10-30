Bengaluru bizman gets top UK honour  

Bengaluru: Businessman and philanthropist Dr Ronald Colaco was conferred the Distinguished Fellowship 2023 Award in the House of Lords, Parliament of the United Kingdom, during the recently concluded Institute of Directors’ (IOD) 2023 Annual London Global Convention.
The certificate recognised Dr Colaco as a Distinguished Fellow of IOD in appreciation of his contributions over three decades to business, public service and the promotion of social governance.
Dr Colaco received the certificate on October 19 from the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons. The event was attended by dignitaries like Paul Scully, MP, Minister for London and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Tech and Digital Economy, UK; and Lt Gen Surinder Nath, PVSM AVSM (Retd) President, IOD, India.