Maharashtra will move Supreme Court if Karnataka goes ahead with plan to increase Almatti dam's height: CM Devendra Fadnavis

One of Maharashtra's objections is that increasing the height of the Almatti dam could cause flooding in the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, which share borders with Karnataka.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 15:37 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraSupreme CourtDevendra FadnavisAlmatti Dam

