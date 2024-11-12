Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru boy gets passport with only mother's name

According to her, this is for the first time in India that a transgender woman’s name alone is mentioned as mother, without the name of the father on a passport.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 00:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 00:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPassport

Follow us on :

Follow Us