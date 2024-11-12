Bengaluru boy gets passport with only mother's name

<p>Bengaluru: The Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru has granted a passport to Avin Akkai Padmashali, the five-year-old son of human rights activist Akkai Padmashali, without mentioning the name of the father. </p><p>Akkai was recently granted a divorce from her cisgender husband, Vasudev V Akkai subsequently got their adopted son Avin’s sole custody. “This is a significant move as the government has considered the challenges of a divorced, single parent, transwoman,” she told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>According to her, this is for the first time in India that a transgender woman’s name alone is mentioned as mother, without the name of the father on a passport. </p>