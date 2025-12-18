An image of an autopen signing former U.S. President Joe Biden's signature is displayed in place of a portrait of Biden on the "Presidential Walk of Fame," along the White House Colonnade in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 17, 2025.
Portraits of U.S President Donald Trump flank an image of an autopen signing former U.S. President Joe Biden's signature in place of a portrait of Biden on the "Presidential Walk of Fame" along the White House Colonnade in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 17, 2025.
Portraits at the "Presidential Walk of Fame" in the Colonnade at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 17, 2025.
Published 18 December 2025, 10:13 IST