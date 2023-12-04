Bengaluru businessman Ladulal Pitliya is now Rajasthan MLA

Belagavi: A textile merchant who once lived in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar and has his family business located at Chickpet is now the BJP MLA of the Sahara constituency in Rajasthan.

Ladulal Pitliya, 52, registered a thumping victory from Sahara, winning 1.17 lakh votes against Congress’ Rajendra Trivedi who got 54,684 votes.

“Rajajinagar has two MLAs now. One present, one absent,” Rajajinagar BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar joked.

According to Kumar, Pitliya once resided in Juganahalli in Rajajinagar 2nd block. “He has a huge house there. He’s into the textile business, which his children are running in Chickpet,” he said.