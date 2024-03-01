Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, will find those behind it: Karnataka DGP

Bengaluru: Describing the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday as a "bomb blast", Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan on Friday said investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it.

"At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," Mohan, who visited the spot said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.