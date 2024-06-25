Bengaluru climate cell enlists NGOs, public for green push

Bengaluru: Six months after its establishment, the Bengaluru Climate Action Cell, led by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has begun creating an ecosystem and fostering a community to execute the strategies outlined in the Bengaluru Climate Action Plan (BCAP).
The action cell, which has recently launched several initiatives, has brought in knowledge organisations and NGOs to help implement the plan and improve the government’s reach.
"We have partnered with a number of organisations working in the domain to help us implement the plan better. While a few of them will work with us as knowledge partners, a few others will help us reach more people, to spread the message. We have planned a number of programmes such as 'Friends of the Climate Action Cell' where citizens, RWAs, and civil society groups can interact with us and help us implement the action plan better,” said a senior official. who is a part of the climate action cell.
Various departments need to implement 260 action items in the plan and authorities realise the importance of building an ecosystem to support their long-term implementation, said Shrimoyee Bhattacharya, Programme Head, Urban Development, World Resources Institute (WRI).
“The BCAP has several actions that are already being implemented, but can be made more impactful if informed with the latest evidence from a climate action perspective. Furthermore, there are other actions that need to be substantially strengthened and many others that are yet to be implemented. The Bengaluru Climate Action Cell is taking stock of all the ongoing and planned projects in the city and is taking initiatives to create an ecosystem capacity involving both government and non-government partners to ensure effective implementation of the plan,” Bhattacharya explained.
In the last six months, the cell launched tech-driven initiatives like 'Mapathon' to identify green spaces and a survey to locate open wells, both crucial for boosting greenery and groundwater levels.
To further empower young professionals, a fellowship programme focused on BCAP implementation is in the works.
The BluGreenUru Awards are also planned to recognise and celebrate Bengaluru's efforts that align with the BCAP's climate action goals.
In November 2023, Bengaluru adopted BCAP to become the first Indian city to have a climate action plan. Subsequently, the government established the Climate Action Cell in January 2024, staffed by officials from various departments, to implement the plan.
